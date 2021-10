Only a little more than a decade ago, medical education in the U.S. faced a day of reckoning much like the one that emerged with the publication of the landmark Flexner Report 100 years earlier. This time, though, it was the result of a 2010 report by the Lancet Commission on Education of Health Professionals for the 21st Century, which called for nothing short of “major reform in the training of doctors and other health care professionals for the 21st century.”

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO