Ashtabula County man accused in Painesville Township kidnapping
A 34-year-old Ashtabula County man was arrested for an alleged kidnapping Oct. 12 in Painesville Township. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Painesville Township residence for a reported kidnapping around 5:19 a.m.. according to the department. Their investigation found that the Ashtabula County man allegedly forced his way into the residence, forcibly removed a female from the home and fled the area in a vehicle.www.news-herald.com
