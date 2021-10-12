CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...

www.timesdaily.com

