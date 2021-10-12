PHOTOS: New York Giants' Kadarius Toney shows off his chops
Former Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s time with the New York Jets has been a bit tumultuous so far in his nascent NFL career but in Week 5 of play, he showed the franchise and its fans why it spent a first-round pick on the multi-talented football player. However, his breakout performance was marred by a late-game spat that saw him ejected, which feels pretty on-brand for Toney’s tenure in the Big Apple so far.gatorswire.usatoday.com
