PHOTOS: New York Giants' Kadarius Toney shows off his chops

By Gators Wire
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s time with the New York Jets has been a bit tumultuous so far in his nascent NFL career but in Week 5 of play, he showed the franchise and its fans why it spent a first-round pick on the multi-talented football player. However, his breakout performance was marred by a late-game spat that saw him ejected, which feels pretty on-brand for Toney’s tenure in the Big Apple so far.

Giants' Kadarius Toney Kicked Out Of Game After Throwing A Punch

Yesterday afternoon, the New York Giants got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 44-20. The Giants are simply not very good this season and fans are well aware of the work this team needs to do. Unfortunately, there were various injuries sustained by the team as quarterback Daniel Jones went down alongside running back Saquon Barkley. It was a bad day for the team, and it was made even worse due to Kadarius Toney's ejection.
Giants' Kadarius Toney Apologizes For Punching Cowboys Player During Loss

NFL rookie Kadarius Toney is apologizing for swinging on a Dallas Cowboys player during the N.Y. Giants' loss on Sunday ... saying he let his emotions get the best of him. The incident went down with 6 minutes left in the 4th quarter ... when safety Damontae Kazee slammed Toney to the ground after making a first down catch.
Giants’ Kadarius Toney throws punch in dust-up with Cowboys’ Damontae Kazee

New York Giants rookie Kadarius Toney was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys after he threw a punch at safety Damontae Kazee in the fourth quarter. Toney was surrounded by Cowboys defenders after catching a pass from Mike Glennon. He gained a first down and was swarmed by the Dallas defense. Kazee approached at the end of the play and threw Toney to the ground. Evan Engram barged in and pushed Kazee.
Giants' Joe Judge: Kadarius Toney injury not season-ending

The New York Giants entered a Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys extremely banged up, and they exited it even more banged up. In addition to quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee), rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney also suffered an injury this past Sunday.
Watch: Giants' Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious. Toney was ejected for throwing a punch at Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled...
Is Kadarius Toney poised for a starring role in Giants' injury-riddled offense?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - If the Giants are forced to move forward without Daniel Jones at quarterback, at least for the time being, there is certainly some curiosity as to what the offense will look like, especially with Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay also sidelined. Spoiler alert: expect a lot...
Giants' Kadarius Toney ready for physical, mental battle with Jalen Ramsey

One week after losing his cool and throwing a punch at a Dallas Cowboys defender, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney will square off against the league’s top instigator. With fellow receiver Kenny Golladay out, Toney will go one-on-one with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey — a known...
Giants-Rams inactives: Kadarius Toney will play; Darius Slayton out again

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, questionable with an ankle injury, will be active for the New York Giants on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) will miss a third straight game. Per ESPN, Toney is not expected to...
New York Giants: Kadarius Toney speaks on Jalen Ramsey matchup, Daniel Jones relationship

During the week 6 game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams, a lot of eyes will be on Kadarius Toney and Jalen Ramsey. Toney, after all, is coming off a breakout performance where he led the Giants offense in yardage and showed some truly impressive mobility. Ramsey, on the other hand, has long been a premier corner and will have the task of shutting down whatever receiver he’s assigned to cover.
Giants’ Kadarius Toney reinjures ankle after electric start

The electric Kadarius Toney went to the sideline and the Giants offense lost all of its power. It’s part credit to Toney’s rapid improvement, part indictment on injuries and underperformance, but the Giants offense has dissolved into a one-man show featuring a rookie receiver. And that show was canceled Sunday when Toney reinjured his ankle on the eighth offensive play and did not return to a 38-11 loss to the Rams at MetLife Stadium.
Giants Kadarius Toney to Miss Week 7 Matchup with Panthers

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports New York Giants wide receiver Kadairus Toney will likely miss the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Toney has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, leaving the 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after the first drive. Toney appeared to be ready in pregame warmups in Week 6 but reaggravated the injury, targeted three times, catching three passes for 36 yards. Toney is second on the Giants’ receiving corps with a 13% target share through the first six games of the season, only behind Sterling Shepard.
