Sunday's Win Should Never Have Come Down to Mason Crosby

After a nightmarish end to regulation and beginning of overtime, Mason Crosby split the uprights with a 49-yard field goal that finally gave the Green Bay Packers a 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. While much of the conversation after the game surrounded the three missed field goals (and the missed extra point attempt earlier on), if the Packers’ offense was able to be at least average in the red zone, the game should have never come down to Crosby’s foot at all.