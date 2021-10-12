Former Cavs guard J.R. Smith steps on beehive during college golf debut

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Even after making the transition from the hardwood to the golf course, J.R. Smith remains an internet darling. On Monday, the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard made headlines for his debut as a college golfer at North Carolina A&T, in which he shot 83 and 78 in his opening two rounds. But on Tuesday, Smith attracted attention for a different reason after having to take a brief break from the third round of his first college tournament after stepping on a beehive while searching for his ball.