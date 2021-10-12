Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets confirm star won't play until vaccinated and able to participate full time

The Brooklyn Nets have confirmed that star guard Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is vaccinated. Due to New York's Covid-19 mandate, unvaccinated individuals are prohibited from working in or attending events at many indoor spaces. This includes NBA players, who are not allowed to practice in the city or play home games for either the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets unless they have received and have proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccination shot.