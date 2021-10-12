CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

JetBlue Eyes Opportunities For Unserved Markets In Europe

Aviation Week
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN—JetBlue believes that its incoming fleet of Airbus A321LR and XLR jets will make opportunities in unserved and underserved European markets available that “aren’t viable...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bluebird Bio To Withdraw Marketing Of Skysona Gene Therapy In Europe

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) will withdraw the regulatory marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) in the European Union. The update comes as a part of the company's winding down of operations there. Bluebird will also withdraw marketing authorization of the biologic in the UK. Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel, Lenti-D), one-time...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Advanced Phase Change Material Market Demand And Opportunities

The global sales of advanced phase change materials (APCM) reached ~US$ 1.5 Bn in 2018, as projected by a recent research study on the advanced phase change materials market by Persistence Market Research (PMR). According to the report, the advanced phase change materials market is anticipated to grow at ~15% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of green construction and rising demand for thermal efficient solutions will drive the advanced phase change materials market.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Coronavirus Variant Dulls Alaska Airlines’ Fourth Quarter Outlook

After posting a profit during the third quarter, Alaska Air Group is warning that fallout from the delta coronavirus variant will reduce its 2021 fourth quarter (Q4) revenue by $200 million. “Although the delta variant surge looks to be behind us, its impact on bookings has left an unfavorable... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Icelandair To Operate 15 737 MAXs By Summer 2022, Reports 3Q Profit

Icelandair has reported a third-quarter (Q3) net profit of $19.6 million despite the coronavirus delta variant negatively affecting September load factor figures and unit revenues. The carrier is looking into further additions of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet for the summer of 2022, which... Subscription Required. Icelandair To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
pymnts.com

Acquisitions Fuel Growth Across Europe’s Used Vehicle Market

The used vehicle market is booming as competitors fight for a piece of the pie, valued at an estimated £500 billion (about $689 billion USD) across the EU and the U.K. As part of the plans to expand its retail offering to include commercial vehicles later this year, Europe’s leading online car retailer, Cazoo, recently announced the acquisition of Bristol-based online van retailer, Van365, a leading independent online commercial vehicle retailer in the U.K.
RETAIL
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
Aviation Week

H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled Cargo Drones

Singapore-headquartered H3 Dynamics has closed a $26 million funding round to develop hydrogen-powered unmanned aircraft for longer-range parcel and cargo delivery. The funding round was led by Toyota and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking group. Founded in 2015 by a pioneer in hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion... Subscription Required. H3 Raises Funds for Hydrogen-Fueled...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#European Markets#Air Transport#Economics#Milan#Airbus#Xlr#Aviation Daily#Awin
cruiseradio.net

JetBlue Taps Cruising Market With Flight + Cruise Packages

JetBlue has officially joined the cruising business… sort of. Today, JetBlue Travel Products announced the launch of JetBlue Vacations’ Flight + Cruise packages, making it the first domestic U.S. airline to offer guests the ability to book their flight, cruise, and hotel all in one place. Its cruise packages with...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

European Airlines Seek To Arrange Moroccan Repatriation Flights

LONDON—Airlines in Germany, the Netherlands and the UK are scrambling to arrange repatriation flights for passengers in Morocco, after the North African country banned all flights to and from the European nations from 11:59 p.m., local time, Oct. 20. The ban was imposed because of steadily rising... Subscription Required. European...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

White Paper Calls For UK To Enable Electric Intercity Flight By 2025

A white paper outlining the benefits of advanced air mobility (AAM), created by a group of UK stakeholders, lays out an ambitious road map of actions required by 2025 if the country is to become a leader in the emerging market. The Future of Advanced Air Mobility report was produced by UK electric...
TRAFFIC
Aviation Week

Embraer Delivers 21 Business Jets, Nine Commercial Jets In Q3

Embraer delivered 21 business jets and nine commercial aircraft during the third quarter of 2021, bringing its number of deliveries so far the year to 54 business jets and 32 commercial aircraft, the company said Oct. 21. Its firm order backlog at the end of the quarter totaled $16.8 billion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Aviation Week

Ariane 5 To Launch French MoD’s New Communications Satellite

LYON, FRANCE–The French ministry of armed forces is poised to improve its military communications with the upcoming launch of the Syracuse 4A satellite. An Ariane 5 heavy launcher is to send Syracuse 4A satellite into orbit during the night of Oct. 22-23 local time at Arianespace’s Kourou, French... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

DOD Reveals Requirements For Space-Based, GEO Sensors

The U.S. Space Force has taken the next step to create a “deterrence layer” of orbital space vehicles that will keep track of enemy spacecraft operating from geosynchronous orbit (GEO) to the Moon and beyond. A request for information (RFI) published Oct. 20 by the Special Programs Directorate of... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Delta Appoints New Europe/Middle East VP Amid Transatlantic Rebuild

Delta Air Lines appointed Nicolas Ferri, who has been Aeroméxico’s chief commercial officer since August 2019, as its new VP-Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Ferri will be based in Paris and work closely with Delta’s European joint venture (JV) partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. The... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Launch Succeeds, But S. Korean Nuri Rocket Fails To Orbit Satellite

SINGAPORE—South Korea successfully launched its first domestically developed and manufactured launch vehicle to space on Oct. 21, but the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II) “Nuri” failed to place a dummy satellite into orbit as planned. The Nuri rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in... Subscription Required. Launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KREX

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

(AP) — Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Eyes AAM Aftermarket

The head of strategy for Rolls-Royce Electrical says as electric aviation develops, so too must the aftermarket services for this new category of aircraft. Steven Breunig says the MRO (maintenance/repair/overhaul) sector “will adapt in parallel to meet the evolving needs of the world’s aircraft... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Eyes AAM Aftermarket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

DHL To Demo Drones For Port Deliveries

DHL Express plans to demonstrate the use of delivery drones for port logistics in a joint initiative with Malaysian aviation services company Pen Aviation and local cargo operator Raya Airways. The global express package carrier has signed a memorandum of understanding to commercialize time-critical... Subscription Required. DHL To Demo Drones...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Lufthansa, EasyJet Win Legal Backing For Air Berlin Asset Buys

Lufthansa and easyJet won backing from a European court over deals they undertook to buy Air Berlin assets, after the court dismissed two cases made by Polish airline LOT. LOT’s case had centered on two 2017 deals by Lufthansa and by easyJet, in which Lufthansa agreed to buy slots, 81 aircraft and...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy