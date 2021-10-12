CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: International's Fly Team Goes Formal In High-Stakes New Mission Photos, Following Good News From CBS

By Laura Hurley
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FBI: International is only a few episodes into its first season, but CBS already handed down some very good news. Now, the Fly Team is going for some formalwear for the next big mission, and the first-look images prove that they are just as ready for action in tuxedos and gowns as in their usual field clothes. Check out the FBI: International cast dressed to the nines for their mission in the next new episode!

