CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Switch OLED Restocks: Where To Buy The New Nintendo Console

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch OLED is here, but if you're reading this article, chances are you're having trouble picking one up. Preorders sold out months ahead of launch and were rarely restocked before the Switch OLED released on October 8. We saw a handful of restocks on launch day and over the weekend, but in general, the Switch OLED is not readily available at major retailers--much like the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock situations. The updated model features a gorgeous new screen and other welcome improvement. If you're wondering if it's worth the upgrade, make sure to check out our Nintendo Switch OLED review.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Switch Console#Nintendo Switch Lite#Oled#The Red Blue#White Black Joy Con#The Oled Switch#Lan
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Model vs. Nintendo Switch: Side by side comparison

Huge screen improvement, slight upgrades everywhere else. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the latest Switch iteration and although it's not the "Switch Pro" with the improved processing power and resolution capabilities that many wanted, it does boast several improvements over the original Switch as well as the Switch V2. The biggest difference is the 7-inch OLED display, which has less bevel and makes images come through brighter and crisper. But what other differences are there? I'm here to go through every change whether big or small and have provided dozens of pictures for side-by-side comparisons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Reveals Nintendo Switch OLED Hidden Improvement

Nintendo has revealed that the Nintendo Switch OLED has a hidden improvement involving the Joy-Con controllers. Since the release of the Nintendo Switch, there's been consistent backlash regarding the analog sticks on the Joy-Con and how quickly they succumb to stick drift. As Nintendo has said in the past, stick drift is inevitable, however, Joy-Cons seemingly experience the wear-and-tear issue quicker than other controllers and worse than other controllers. That said, the analog sticks on the new Nintendo Switch OLED may not have this problem, or at least it may not be as severe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
TechCrunch

Review: Nintendo Switch OLED is a boon to handheld users but skippable as a home console update

Even at the best of times it can be hard to tell what Nintendo’s hardware strategy is, or whether there is indeed a strategy at all. The $350 Switch OLED provides a perfect example of this: At a time when rivals Sony and Microsoft are striving to show that their next-gen console is the most powerful, Nintendo releases an almost identical version of a console that was underpowered when it came out five years ago. Is it faltering? Or is it just that confident?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Buy Black Friday 2021: Early Deals Are Live Now (Yes, Really)

Black Friday sales seem to be starting earlier every single year, turning what used to be a weekend sales bonanza into a month-long event. It appears Best Buy has decided that it's never too early to offer Black Friday deals. It's only October 19, but Best Buy's Black Friday sale is already live. The sale is filled with deals on laptops, 4K TVs, Apple products, soundbars, and much more. We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy below.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Guardians Of The Galaxy PC Requires 150GB Free Space

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will require a hefty amount of storage on PC. As Video Game Chronicle noted, system requirements for the Square Enix title were released on Steam. The game requires 150 GB of free space. As a point of comparison, Call of Duty: Warzone takes up 175 GB, Microsoft Flight Simulator is also 150 GB, and Marvel's Avengers, the brand's other flagship video game, recommends an install size of 110 GB.
VIDEO GAMES
WAVY News 10

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Metroid Dread’ Review: A Worthy Addition to Nintendo’s Classic Franchise

It’s been 20 years since the last original 2D entry in Nintendo’s classic science-fiction franchise, but “Metroid Dread” is exciting proof that one of gaming’s most well-known IPs still has plenty of life left in it. “Metroid Dread” is an expertly paced and satisfyingly challenging side-scrolling adventure bound to overjoy anyone who has ever liked moving a video game character to the left or right — even if the “Metroid” formula isn’t quite as fresh as it was several decades ago. A lack of innovation, especially compared to recent side-scrollers such as “Hollow Knight” and “Ori and the Will of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gold-Plated Halo Necklaces Exist, And You Can Preorder Them Now

King Ice launched its Halo necklace collection last week, and it’s still available on the streetwear jeweler’s website. Though the first batch of preorders sold out, King Ice has since restocked the sci-fi shooter-related bling. If you're interested in snagging one of the flashy necklaces, you may want to order soon.
APPAREL
Gamespot

Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream Coming In November, But No New Game Reveals

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo, and Microsoft is celebrating with a digital broadcast. The digital showcase takes place on Monday, November 15, which is exactly 20 years to the day following the original Xbox's release in 2001 with Halo: Combat Evolved as a launch title. Few could have predicted how much the brand would grow in the next 20 years.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy