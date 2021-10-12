CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

This Couple Got the Surprise of a Lifetime When They Found Molly Shannon's Phone in a Taxi

By Ryan Gajewski
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple is sharing their story after recently making a "Saturday Night Live" alum's day. On Sunday, Oct. 11, a pair of New York City residents posted Instagram footage on the Metropolis Collectibles account to explain how they were in a cab over the weekend when they realized Molly Shannon's phone was also in the vehicle with them.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead At 22: “She Will Be Missed And Never Forgotten”

The singer was best known for her songs “Feelings” and “Inside.”. We are sad to report that R&B singer Emani 22 has died at the age of 22. She passed away on Monday, October 18 after succumbing to injuries due to a “tragic accident” that occurred on the morning of October 16, according to her manager, Fred Green. She was best known for her tracks “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
International Business Times

Lauryn Shannon Says She’s ‘Found My Person’ In Husband Josh Efird

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is letting the world know how much she adores her husband Josh Efird with a heartfelt post on social media. The 21-year-old “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star took to Instagram Saturday to share a series of photos she took with her 25-year-old husband and their two kids, 3-year-old Ella Grace and 2-month-old Bentley Jameson, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia.
RELATIONSHIPS
MLive

MTV reality show star, 25, stabbed to death

A reality television star has died as a result of a stabbing incident over the weekend in California, according to a news report. TMZ is reporting that Chris Pearson, 25, who was a contestant on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach,” was stabbed during an altercation around 2 a.m. Sunday and was transported to a hospital, but died around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone#Metropolis Collectibles
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Oxygen

Rapper Tyga Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges For Alleged Assault Of His Ex

A rapper who achieved notoriety for his ties to the extended Kardashian family is facing charges of abusing his most recent girlfriend. Tyga, the stage name of 31-year-old rapper Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was booked by the Hollywood devision of the Los Angeles Police Department on felony domestic violence charges on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the LAPD.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Meet the Tiny Mom Who Gave Birth to Enormous Babies and Went Viral on TikTok

It's a truth almost universally acknowledged that babies are pretty cute. That's one of the chief reasons they so often go viral on the internet. They've got chubby cheeks, little to no hair, and often have dramatic reactions to the things happening around them. Recently, a mom and her two babies have gone viral for reasons that have more to do with their size than anything else.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tawny Kitaen Official Cause of Death Revealed

Five months after 59-year-old actress Tawny Kitaen passed, the official cause of death has been revealed. According to the Orange County Coroner’s Office, Tawny died of heart disease. And opioids were one of a few “contributing factors.”. Kitaen’s primary cause of death is listed as dilated cardiomyopathy, which is the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy