Halifax County, VA

Samuel Baxter Wilson Jr.

yourgv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Baxter Wilson Jr., born July 23, 1929 at Birchland Farm, Halifax County, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. He was a graduate of VPI with a BS in General Agriculture, served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant for several years and was an atomic vet. He was a farmer and conservationist as well as an active member of his community. He worked for the USDA Soil Conservation Service (SCS) and was a member of Virginia’s Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board where he served as vice chairman and chairman. He was a member of Oak Level Presbyterian Church all his life where he served as elder and treasurer for a few decades. He was a charter member of the Oak Level Volunteer Fire Department, Spring Valley Swimming Pool Association and Wilson Memorial Ruritan Club, and at the later, he also served as vice-president, president, treasurer, zone director and lt. governor of the Dan River District. He earned the Tom Downing Fellowship Award in 2000. He served on the Halifax County School Board and as the Oak Level Presbyterian Church Institutional Representative to the BSA Troop 410 since its inception.

www.yourgv.com

