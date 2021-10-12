Design a Sweet

October 16th, 2021 marks this year’s Sweetest Day. Decades ago, this day was celebrated to bring a sense of joy to someone’s life by gifting them with candy, hence the name Sweetest Day. However, in recent years the day has been recast as a day for couples to celebrate their love. Many couples go out to dinner or take short weekend vacations to commemorate their love for each other. Unfortunately, last year’s pandemic put a slight halt to the celebration. With stay-at-home orders, variations of quarantine coupled with restaurants closing or limiting their number of customers left couples with limited celebration options. While we’re still in the pandemic, restrictions have been lifted, and now people can return to their traditional ways of showing their love. On the other hand, if you’re looking for more intimate, economical ways to celebrate, check out the list of things below.

