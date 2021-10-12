Design a Sweet
The Sweets Shop is located on the NE corner of Brekkie. Brekkie is a coastal town on the eastern edge of Picnic and is inaccessible until you complete Chapter 4 - Into the Depths and obtained the Climbing Ability. Speak to the Sweets shopkeeper to design the newest type of sweet. You'll be able to make new Sweets designs any time you speak to her. If you complete this activity, you'll be able to choose the Sweets Shop as a location for you and Chicory to hang out in after you've completed two of the Wielder Trials.
