Design the Slice Shop Logo

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of whether or not you choose to meet up with Clementine at the Slice Shop you can speak to the Slice Shop owner and he’ll ask you to design a logo for the front of the store. You can draw whatever you want, but keep in mind that once you’ve completed your design, you won’t have a chance to change it afterward. If you’re having lunch with Clementine, you’ll be able to allow her to draw some marks on the logo before you begin. Note that Clementine’s scribbles are permanent and randomized.

