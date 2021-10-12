Design the Slice Shop Logo

A new family-run pizzeria has opened in Downtown Phoenix. While it’s still finding its footing, it’s jumping off to a tasty start. Located on the corner of Van Buren Street and Fifth Avenue next to We’ve Got Flowers! is the new Via Della Slice Shop. Its housed in a historical warehouse, which I discovered after scrolling back through Via Della’s Instagram. I learned that the building was originally built in the 1920s as a car shop and later became a machine shop in the 1940s. Before I get into the pizza, I must note that if you want to see true Phoenix preservation passion, check out Via Della’s Instagram, as they’ve chronicled the enormous time-consuming task of restoring and preserving this wonderful structure. The owners also completed the project during the height of the pandemic, so the fact they are open and slinging pies is pretty amazing.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO