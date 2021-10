Back 4 Blood has been relentlessly marketed by Turtle Rock Studios as a spiritual successor to the highly popular Left 4 Dead. While the game itself was a really good game with its own merits, one thing is for sure: Back 4 Blood is no Left 4 Dead. While the skeletal forms are largely similar, there is a lot of difference that makes the two distinct. If they’re not the same games, then the question becomes more focused on Back 4 Blood vs. Left 4 Dead. Here, we explore arguments as to why Back 4 Blood is better than Left 4 Dead, as well as give arguments on why Left 4 Dead is better than Back 4 Blood.

