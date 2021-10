Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Technical Center students in Health Sciences were given the opportunity to utilize skills they learned in class by performing hearing/vision, and weight/height for Mendenhall and Magee Elementary students. This opportunity positively impacted our community by instilling the values of responsibility, integrity and service, ensuring students have the knowledge and skills necessary for meaningful employment, post-secondary education, and productive community involvement. As our nation faces the burden of a shortage of health care workers, SCTC prepares CTE students for future success in health care fields. Brenda White is the Instructor for these classes.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO