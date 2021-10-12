Parx Racing Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Le Petite Papillon (L), 111A. Hernandez11-6-2Patricia Farro. 3Oceano Rosso (L), 121J. Gonzalez4-9-7William Hogan Jr. 4Thatta Boy Girl (L), 121A. Adorno6-6-1Juan Guerrero. 5Karen's Gem (L), 121G. Milan5-5-1John Rodriguez. 6Dustwhirl Wonder (L), 121C. Dominguez3-3-7Tina Hurley. 7I'm Thirsty (L), 124D. Haddock1-2-3Mary Pattershall. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0