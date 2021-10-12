CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parx Racing Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Le Petite Papillon (L), 111A. Hernandez11-6-2Patricia Farro. 3Oceano Rosso (L), 121J. Gonzalez4-9-7William Hogan Jr. 4Thatta Boy Girl (L), 121A. Adorno6-6-1Juan Guerrero. 5Karen's Gem (L), 121G. Milan5-5-1John Rodriguez. 6Dustwhirl Wonder (L), 121C. Dominguez3-3-7Tina Hurley. 7I'm Thirsty (L), 124D. Haddock1-2-3Mary Pattershall. 2nd-$21,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Early Entries, Friday October 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Dilly Dilly (L), 126R. Hernandez, Jr.5-x-xDealus Cuevas. 2Bebe Jordan (L), 126B. Ransom7-5-xKevin Broussard. 3Rocket Dash Wrangler (L), 126R. Cabrera7-2-6Guadalupe Garza, Jr. 4Jm Savior (L), 126G. Lucio, Jr.8-4-3Shane Ladner. 5Jibbys Bebe (L), 126J. Rodriguez8-5-xOrlando Orozco. 6Brace for Cartels (L), 126R. Leblanc3-4-5Jason Magnon. 7Wicked Runaway Dash (L),...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Grazed My Biscuits , 121D. Delgado1-10-3Burton Sipp. 3Midnight Punk (L), 121J. Bridgmohan3-2-1Gerald Brooks. 4King Ecliptical (L), 124W. Martinez6-1-4Flint Stites. 5Henny Hefner (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez1-2-3Daniel Sanner. 6Red Hot Looks (L), 121A. Gallardo5-3-1Jared Cheeks. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Owen's Magic (L), 120R. Maldonado7-x-xKevin Joy10/1. 2Blue N Gold (L), 120A. Lopez10-4-xJavier Contreras5/2. 3Spectaculo (L), 120A. Bocachicax-x-xJeff Runco2/1. 4Sugar Lips (L), 120D. Thorpe4-3-4John Casey4/1. 5Juba's Money Honey (L), 120G. Almodovar6-x-xJames Casey10/1. 6Moved by Juba (L), 120R. Latchman3-8-6Kristy Petty3/1. 2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
HOBBIES
theracingbiz.com

PARX RACING HALL OF FAME ADDS THREE

Three trainers were inducted into the Parx Racing Hall of Fame October 12 on a day when Rock On Luke dominated the featured $100,000 Michael P. Ballezzi Appreciation Mile Stakes. The three entrants into the track’s hall are Robert “Butch” Reid, Jr., Patricia Farro, and Eugene Euster. Reid has won...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Results Tuesday October 12th, 2021

4th-$30,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.460, 48.390, 1:15.620, 1:43.380, 00.000, 1:48.030. Trainer: Scott Lake. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Exaggerator-Holiday Shopping. Scratched: Speightster's Gold, Just a Dream. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Holiday Raid121854-14-hd1-½1-1½1-2¼R. Silvera6.30. Angelsfour Michele121226-1½5-12-12-62-2¼A. Castillo11.90. Barn Queen1189119-hd10-14-½3-23-nkJ. Gonzalez3.30.
SPORTS
UPI News

Weekend horse racing sets stage for Breeders' Cup at Del Mar

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Stars such as Letruska and Bell's the One and lots of promising 2-year-olds earned "Win and You're In" spots in next month's Breeders' Cup in weekend racing at Keeneland and Belmont Park. With that action in the books, the preliminaries are almost over. Only one qualifying...
ANIMALS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Tuesday October 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Our Flirtation (L), 120O. Mayta2-1-3William McDonald. 3Tuesday's Rose (L), 120C. Oliveros4-1-3Jay Bernardini. 4Storms a Brewn (L), 120Y. Yaranga5-5-4Carrol Langley. 5Warning Belle (L), 120A. Flores2-6-1J. Shilling. 6Cafe Mischief (L), 120C. Oliveros7-1-2Kevin Fletcher. 7Jima's Gold (L), 120A. Ramgeet2-2-6Miguel Alamo. 8Stone Zone (L), 120V. Severino8-6-7Carlos Inirio. 2nd-$7,900, Claiming...
GAMBLING
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, October 18th

(KMAland) -- State golf in Missouri and the beginning of the volleyball tournament trail in Iowa on the Monday schedule. View the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Missouri Class 1 State Tournament — East Atchison, Cailyn Auffert (Maryville), Lauren Jaster (Maryville), Justina Wimer (Worth County),...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Wednesday October 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Illenium (BL), 126G. Sediari5-6-3Ignacio Francisco5/2. 3Tropicano (BL), 126R. Barrueco12-2-7Ramon Lemos10/1. 5Galup Boy (BL), 126G. Bellocq5-13-6Carlos Caballero20/1. 6Ivee (BL), 126O. Alderete5-2-3Juan Godoy9/2. 7Epico Final (BL), 126M. Valle6-3-4Carlos Cabrera7/2. 8Il Romano (BL), 126E. Talaverano Cardenas13-15-8Juan Romero50/1. 9Horse and Hearts (BL), 126W. Pereyra7-3-3Ernesto Donadio3/1. 2nd-$3,643, Maiden Special Weight,...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Entries, Monday

1st_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$17,200, cl $11,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 4th_$17,200, cl $11,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 6f. Syncopy122No More Miracles122. Magic Ears119Dutchmen Forever124. Sixteen Tons122Ganondagan122. 5th_$25,900, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L X), 6f. Papa Tom B122a-Double Vision119. Invaluable Will122a-Writer's...
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Delta Downs

1st_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$12,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$38,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f. 4th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f. Comerunninboys114Kyle's Bro Jimmy120. Cape Town Willy120Gotta Love Ike120. Red Buffalo120Homeland Messa120. Cajuns Golden Pond114Laughing Latinos117. Answer in...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Parx-8-Add

8th_$26,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, tf., clear. Off 4:30. Time 1:40.57. Good. Scratched_Grit'n'grind, Nobiz Like Jetbiz, Promise Illgetyou, Lucky Britches, Legal Gump, Skipin On Orchard. Also Ran_Atta Kid, Storm Factor, National Honor, Dramatized, Thank You Ricketts, I Say I Play, Overbold. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-5-4/13-1) 4 Correct Paid $519.40. $1 Pick 3 (5-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $61.10. Daily Double (4-1) paid $17.80. Exacta (1-6) paid $15.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-3-2) paid $31.29. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-3) paid $50.35.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Finger Lakes-5-Add

5th_$24,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 3:10. Time 1:11.21. Fast. Scratched_Dee Bo, Flying Emperor. Also Ran_Harrison Knows, Dr. Lloyd. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-2-1-3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $94.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $31.37. Daily Double (1-4) paid $13.60. Exacta (4-1) paid $34.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-1-5-2) paid $4.80. $0.5 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $18.25.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs-6-Add

6th_$15,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear. Off 4:52. Time 1:44.85. Fast. Scratched_Leave It to Kitten, Nancy Work, Buckets of Rain, Marv's Magic, El Cheapo, Robinson, Link to Destiny, Briar Jumper. Also Ran_Mogowan, Sugar Dog Fox. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $51.65. Daily Double (6-11) paid $29.60. Exacta (11-6) paid $11.40. $0.5 Trifecta (11-6-12) paid $11.85.
INDIANA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Grants Pass-6-Add

6th_$13,200, cl stk, 3YO up, 1 11/16mi, cloudy. Chuck Potter Memorial Marathon Claiming S. Off 7:42. Time 2:54.97. Fast. Also Ran_Poppy's C Note, Dyf, Pulpits Power. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $8.40. $0.5 Superfecta (3-4-5-6) paid $76.10. $1 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $46.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Smoak Trail Race runners go the extra mile

VENUS — Runners received a little more than they signed-up for at Saturday’s Mason G. Smoak Foundation Trail Race and Family Fun Day at Lightsey Family Ranch on Saturday. “A course marker was knocked down or moved, and the runners ended up going 5.1 miles instead of 4 miles,” said Chet Brojek, who was in charge of the race timing.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Miami hosts conference foe Milwaukee

LINE: Heat -1.5; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Miami finished 40-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Heat averaged 108.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc last season.
NBA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Atlanta hosts Dallas in non-conference matchup

LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Dallas in out-of-conference action. Atlanta finished 41-31 overall with a 25-11 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season. Dallas finished...
NBA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Tuesday's Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Fired third-base coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere. Signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Exercised third-year options on G Anthony Edwards and F Jaden McDaniels. FOOTBALL. National Football League. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured...
NFL

