As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO