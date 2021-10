The road to healing. Jill Duggar is reflecting on her “crazy season” of life one week after sharing that she experienced a pregnancy loss. “I just wanted to hop on here really quickly. It’s been a little bit since I’ve shown my face on here,” the Counting On alum, 30, said on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 18. “We’ve just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms, but I just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO