Friends form podcast focused on culture, identity

By Jake Jones
College Heights Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Diasporic”, a brand new podcast sponsored by WKU global, recently released its first episode. The core of the podcast is to highlight the unique experiences of their ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Tani Washington, an African-American, and Joseph Eberle, a Jewish-American, take a look at identity in their first episode...

wkuherald.com

