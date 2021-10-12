Friends form podcast focused on culture, identity

Many of us are familiar with the concept of imposter syndrome. If you’re unfamiliar with the term it’s the feeling of self-doubt within one’s abilities despite past experiences and success. It’s a fairly common feeling a lot of us experience, especially as college students. The term is usually associated with a more academic setting but the baggage that comes with imposter syndrome has everything to do with one’s identity. This might be why I’ve dealt with my fair share of questioning my own in relation to where my ancestors come from. More specifically, the unbelonging I’ve felt within my very culture. As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, it has drawn a bit of self-reflection on my end. So if you too are facing this sort of disconnection, below is a list of ways to combat these difficult emotions.

