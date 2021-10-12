CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers, Giants couldn’t believe Gavin Lux’s flyout wasn’t game-tying home run: ‘He got every bit of that ball’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers were down to their last out in Game 3 of the NLDS when Gavin Lux hit a ball that looked destined to be a game-tying home run off the bat. There was just one problem. It was a windy night in Los Angeles and the breeze blew in hard as Lux’s hit sailed to deep left-center field. Ultimately, it knocked the ball down, made it playable for the centerfielder and gave the Giants a 2-1 series lead over their NL West rivals.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Doc Explains Going With AJ Pollock Over Gavin Lux

The Dodgers will look to even things up against the Giants tonight in the Divison Series. Facing the potential of going down 2 games in a best-of-5, Dave Roberts shook things up a little bit with the lineup. He slid Cody Bellinger over to first base and brought Wild Card Game hero Chris Taylor back into the fold.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Gavin Lux to start in center field with Dodgers facing elimination in Game 4

Gavin Lux will start in center field and bat sixth for the Dodgers against the Giants on Tuesday night. Seeking more offense on the brink of elimination, the Dodgers will have Gavin Lux start in center field in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Giants on Tuesday night. Lux has been an outfielder for five weeks.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Evan Longoria
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux hitting sixth in Dodgers' Tuesday Game 4 lineup against Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is starting in Tuesday's Game 4 lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Lux will patrol center field after Chris Taylor was shifted to left and A.J. Pollock was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Anthony DeSclafani, our models project Lux to score...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

2021 NLDS: Gavin Lux, Cody Bellinger Credited For ‘Turning Lineup Over’ In Dodgers’ Game 4 Win

Lux and Bellinger helped manufacture another run when they both reached base to begin the fifth, allowing Mookie Betts to add to the Dodgers' lead with a sacrifice fly of his own. Betts hit a two-run homer in the previous inning and finished his night with a team-high three RBI. They turned the lineup over, and that's huge," Betts said of Lux and Bellinger.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gavin Lux helps power Dodgers' offensive resurgence in Game 4 victory

Gavin Lux stood between first and second base with a look of disbelief on his face Monday night after a stiff breeze knocked down what he thought was a score-tying home run, his blistering 106.9-mph drive to left-center field dying at the warning track to end the game. The Dodgers...
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Twitter Reacts to Gavin Lux's Final Out in Giants' NLDS Game 3 Win

Twitter reacts to Lux's final out in Giants' NLDS Game 3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants oh-so-barely beat the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Closer Camilo Doval recorded the final out in the ninth inning on a fly ball off the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Espn#Mlb Com
Larry Brown Sports

Gavin Lux’s stunned reaction to final out of Game 3 is going viral

Gavin Lux was utterly stunned to make the final out of Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday night. He thought he had delivered a game-tying home run. Lux was batting with two outs and his Los Angeles Dodgers losing 1-0 to the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth. Lux had a 1-0 count against Camilo Doval and caught a high fastball that he delivered to deep left-center. Lux thought for sure he had tied the game with a home run. Even Steven Duggar, who made the catch, was sprinting back like he thought it was going far, only to suddenly stop after the ball died.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Changed Mindset With Focus On Postseason Roster

Last season Gavin Lux was baseball’s top prospect but he did not do much to contribute to the Los Angeles Dodgers as he struggled during his brief time at the Major League level. Coming out of Spring Training this season, Lux was given the starting job at second base but...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Duggar thought Lux's Game 3 fly ball was a homer off the bat

LOS ANGELES -- More than 53,000 fans at Dodger Stadium and two dugouts thought Gavin Lux's line drive with two outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday night was gone. It turns out the man who had the best view in the park thought the same thing.
MLB
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux sent to Dodgers' bench on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Gavin Lux is not starting in Saturday's Game 1 lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Lux will sit on Saturday night after Chris Taylor was moved to center field and A.J. Pollock was announced as Game 1's starting left fielder. In nine at-bats this postseason, Lux has...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers' belief in Gavin Lux paying rich dividends

Dodgers center fielder Gavin Lux thought teammate Cody Bellinger, who suffered through perhaps the worst regular season of any major league hitter, needed a little pick-me-up on the eve of Thursday night's win-or-go-home National League Division Series Game 5 against the San Francisco Giants. "I sent Cody a GIF of...
MLB
Riverside Press Enterprise

Gavin Lux, and the choice Dodgers’ Dave Roberts faces for NLDS Game 5

Editor’s note: This is the Wednesday, Oct. 13 edition of the Inside the Dodgers newsletter from reporter J.P. Hoornstra. To receive the newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. After Game 2 of the NLDS, I identified the Dodgers’ lineup depth as a potential weakness to be exploited. It’s the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Gavin Lux, Cody Bellinger’s epic homage to Lakers’ Kobe-Shaq duo before Game 5 heroics

The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving on to the NLCS after dispatching the San Francisco Giants in what ended up being a controversial Game 5. The Dodgers wouldn’t have gotten to this point without a couple of clutch hits at the top of the ninth inning courtesy of Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger. But apparently Lux already predicted the outcome the night before, with a little homage to all-time Lakers duo Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Braves: Walker Buehler's start unravels in after Gavin Lux misplay, missed strike-three call

The Dodgers, who entered NLCS Game 3 down 2-0 in the series against the Braves, took an early lead on Tuesday, and co-ace Walker Buehler had been cruising after getting out of a tight spot in the first. In the fourth inning, however, things came unraveled for the Dodgers, and the Braves enjoyed what could have been a fatal blow to the Dodgers' chances of again advancing to the Fall Classic. Despite a nightmare fourth inning, the Dodgers struck back with a big frame of their own later in the game for a 6-5 win (more on that here). But let's run through the series of events that saw Buehler exit early.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy