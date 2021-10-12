Dodgers, Giants couldn’t believe Gavin Lux’s flyout wasn’t game-tying home run: ‘He got every bit of that ball’
The Dodgers were down to their last out in Game 3 of the NLDS when Gavin Lux hit a ball that looked destined to be a game-tying home run off the bat. There was just one problem. It was a windy night in Los Angeles and the breeze blew in hard as Lux’s hit sailed to deep left-center field. Ultimately, it knocked the ball down, made it playable for the centerfielder and gave the Giants a 2-1 series lead over their NL West rivals.talesbuzz.com
