Dodgers, Giants couldn’t believe Gavin Lux’s flyout wasn’t game-tying home run: ‘He got every bit of that ball’

The Dodgers, who entered NLCS Game 3 down 2-0 in the series against the Braves, took an early lead on Tuesday, and co-ace Walker Buehler had been cruising after getting out of a tight spot in the first. In the fourth inning, however, things came unraveled for the Dodgers, and the Braves enjoyed what could have been a fatal blow to the Dodgers' chances of again advancing to the Fall Classic. Despite a nightmare fourth inning, the Dodgers struck back with a big frame of their own later in the game for a 6-5 win (more on that here). But let's run through the series of events that saw Buehler exit early.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO