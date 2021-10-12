CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggby Coffee CO-CEO Mike McFall Examines Leadership, Business & Entrepreneurship in New Book ‘Grind’

By Xavier Hershovitz
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
In his new book, “Grind: A No-Bull**** Approach to Take Your Business From Concept to Cash Flow,” he examines maximizing company growth, the importance of asking yourself “why”, how to avoid the ‘CEO disease’, and why your journey matters as an entrepreneur.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz sat down with Mike to discuss his journey and the new book. Watch their conversation above.

To learn more about “Grind,” click here.

