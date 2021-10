There are those people that crave over the top, bright + bold environments to live in, and then there are those that prefer their spaces to be classic and timeless, i.e. black and white. Black and white spaces are dramatic, modern and sleek, never going out of style, instead living through trends as they come in and out of favor. The contrasting color scheme makes any room feel clean and dynamic, whether you’re living in a modern home or a traditional farmhouse. Layer in smaller elements like black and white textiles or go big with a graphic, black and white wall mural – either way, you’ll love living with this classic palette.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO