Environment

Showers return with a pair of systems through Friday

By Bryan Bachman
WNEM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a pleasant Wednesday that even featured a little sunshine, we're back into a showery pattern for the rest of the work week. A large low pressure system is sitting off to our west bringing more rain to the northern plains (on a side note, that very system is bringing snow to the western parts of South Dakota...), but we'll keep an eye on the warm front from that system which will move into Mid-Michigan tonight, bringing back the shower chances. Expect a few scattered showers to be around as you start off your Thursday. Lows tonight will be mild once again by October normals, with folks settling into the lower 60s with a few upper 50s readings north. The wind will shift to the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph behind the warm front.

www.wnem.com

