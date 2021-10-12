CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NYPD Commissioner Shea warns crooks in high-end robbery crew

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal charges are in the works against the violent armed robbers who’ve swiped more than $4 million worth of pricey watches and jewelry from patrons at trendy Big Apple hotspots, the city’s top cop said Tuesday. In a pair of interviews, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said local and federal law...

Related
PIX11

Trio sought in string of violent robberies across the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX – Police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for three individuals in connection to at least eight violent robberies around the Bronx since early September. The NYPD said the first incident occurred back on the evening of Sept. 5 when a 60-year-old man parked his scooter on Westchester Avenue, near Parkchester, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

16-year-old boy choked, stabbed during Bronx rooftop robbery: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Two teenagers punched, choked and stabbed another teen in the Bronx during a robbery, police said. On Oct. 8 at about 12:15 p.m., on the rooftop of a building on East 149th Street in the Bronx, a teenage suspect punched a 16-year-old boy in the face, police said. After the […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 men wanted for string of knifepoint robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD is looking for three men wanted in connection to at least eight knifepoint robberies dating back to Sept. 3, police say. According to police, the victims ranged in ages 19 to 64 years old. The three suspects are accused of stealing various items from the victims as well as assaulting at least six of the eight victims. Police say the suspects also brandished a firearm and a knife during the robbery.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Joins Peace & Unity Walk In Brooklyn For National Faith And Blue Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This weekend is full of events to strengthen outreach between police and communities. Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea joined civil rights leader Rev. Markel Hutchins in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, for a peace and unity walk. It’s part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, designed to build respect, understanding and common ground between law enforcement and neighborhoods. “The way we get past what we’re seeing right now, particularly with the gun violence, is everyone working together,” Shea said. “This is the kind of reformation that our communities need to decrease the tensions, to decrease the violence and increase the public safety,” Hutchins said. Other events this weekend include town halls, picnics, athletic events and vigils.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect busted in 12th high-end armed robbery

NEW YORK - The NYPD made an arrest Monday in connection with a string of high-end armed robberies across Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. According to cops, two suspects in a black Mercedes targeted high-end locations and patrons just after 1 a.m. in the area of West 28th Street and Sixth Avenue in the Flatiron District. Police then opened fire on the vehicle. No one was struck, but one suspect was arrested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
cbslocal.com

Assembly Lawmakers Grill NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea About Gun Violence

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea did an about-face Thursday about the causes of the city's seemingly uncontrollable gun violence. While being grilled by lawmakers in Albany, Shea also had a tough time answering pointed questions from Assembly members representing New York City; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
republicmonews.com

$33 Million Fraud Scheme: Former Pastor Sentenced To 14 Years

For his involvement in a huge investment fraud that raked in more than $33 million from investors, a former pastor of a church in Orange County, Calif., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday. U.S. District Judge Sentenced a Former Pastor. In a recently published article in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY

