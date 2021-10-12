NYPD Commissioner Shea warns crooks in high-end robbery crew

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This weekend is full of events to strengthen outreach between police and communities. Saturday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea joined civil rights leader Rev. Markel Hutchins in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, for a peace and unity walk. It’s part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, designed to build respect, understanding and common ground between law enforcement and neighborhoods. “The way we get past what we’re seeing right now, particularly with the gun violence, is everyone working together,” Shea said. “This is the kind of reformation that our communities need to decrease the tensions, to decrease the violence and increase the public safety,” Hutchins said. Other events this weekend include town halls, picnics, athletic events and vigils.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO