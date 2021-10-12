CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Thyroid Hormone Levels a Red Flag for Elevated Suicide Risk?

By Liam Davenport
Medscape News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with comorbid anxiety and mood disorders who have reduced, albeit "normal," serum levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) may be at increased risk for suicidal ideation, new research suggests. In a cross-sectional study, clinical data on diagnosis, medication use, and symptom scores were gathered, along with assessments of blood...

