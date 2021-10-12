CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Rocked Side Bangs Straight Out of 2009 on Her Birthday

By Elizabeth Logan
 7 days ago
Bella Hadid kicked off 25 in style, rocking an all-black ensemble on the streets of New York, her hair in voluminous waves with…do our eyes deceive us, or are those side bangs?. Yes, the model celebrated her 25th birthday by bringing back one of the biggest trends of the past...

