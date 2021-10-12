CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. “(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

arcamax.com

Iran-EU Brussels meeting on nuclear deal to start Thursday

Iranian and European Union diplomats will meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss how to break a monthslong deadlock with the U.S. over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave the date at a parliamentary briefing on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeygi, who didn’t give any further details. The meeting in the Belgian capital follows a visit by top EU envoy Enrique Mora to Tehran on Thursday.
ECONOMY
