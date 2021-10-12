CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Blue And White Scrimmage Set For Oct. 21

By Official Site of the Bulldogs
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drake University men's basketball team is set to host a Blue and White scrimmage, in front of fans, at the Knapp Center on Thursday Oct. 21 with a 6 p.m. start time. The event will allow the Bulldogs to show their skills in tune up ahead of the 2021-22 season and is free to the public. The doors will open 5 p.m. and the scrimmage will begin an hour later at 6 p.m.. Parking will be available in the Tennis Center and Fine Arts lots.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration. Play had to...
TENNESSEE STATE
nwahomepage.com

Razorback MBB Red-White Game Set for Oct. 17

FAYETTEVILLE – After the success and excitement surrounding the Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White game two seasons ago, the Razorbacks will return to Barnhill for the 2021 intrasquad scrimmage, which is set for 2 pm on Oct. 17 (Sunday). The 2021 Red-White game, presented by Reese’s, is free to the public...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Kentucky Blue-White Game tickets are now on sale

Earlier today, tickets for Kentucky Men’s Basketball’s upcoming Blue-White Game officially went on sale. The annual scrimmage will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST inside of Rupp Arena. It will be aired live on the SEC Network. Unlike Big Blue Madness, which completely sold out in...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake University#The Knapp Center#Bulldog
Pitt News

Gueye dominates in men’s basketball’s Blue-Gold scrimmage

The crowd on hand to watch Pitt men’s basketball scrimmage at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon was light, but still the largest home audience that any Panther currently on the roster had played in front of. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity at the Pete was strictly limited...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salem News

Danvers' Blue and White Hall of Fame festivities moved to 2022

The Blue and White Club of Danvers’ annual Hall of Fame ceremony and festivities is being moved back to the fall of 2022. "The Blue and White Hall of Fame Committee decided to postpone the induction ceremony until further notice given the current circumstances surrounding the health and safety of our guests,” they said in a release.
DANVERS, MA
chatsports.com

Kentucky women’s basketball announces Blue-White Scrimmage details

Kentucky, Memorial Coliseum, Rhyne Howard, Scrimmage, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, Howard Bison men's basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team will hold their Blue-White Scrimmage on Sunday, October 24th inside Memorial Coliseum, the school announced Wednesday. The Wildcats, projected as a preseason top-25 team, return much of their production from...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
vuhoops.com

The Sun’s Arizin: Watch Blue - White Scrimmage Highlights and Gonzaga shows “accountability” for Mark Few

Links Links Links for your weekend. Watch some highlights from Villanova’s Blue-White Scrimmage. C.J. Holmes answers your questions on Villanova’s lack of a true big man, Chris Arcidiacono and more. ‘You could just feel the energy’: Villanova welcomes fans back for scrimmage | The Athletic (sub req’d) The intrasquad scrimmage...
VILLANOVA, PA
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Gold-Blue Debut set for Friday

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Mountaineer fans will have their first chance to see the West Virginia men’s basketball team on Friday at the Gold-Blue Debut. Admission to the game is free and tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.
NFL
Peoria Journal Star

6 takeaways from Bradley's men and women basketball Red-White scrimmages

PEORIA — Bradley fans got their first look at the 2021-22 men's and women's basketball teams as the annual Red-White scrimmage was staged Wednesday at Renaissance Coliseum. And both teams got their first look at a grandstand with no limits on spectators for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
PEORIA, IL
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons Set to Host Bluejays

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer continues BIG EAST play this week, hosting the Creighton Bluejays (3-4-1, 0-2 BIG EAST) on Wednesday at Wish Field in Chicago. First touch is set for 1 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports presented by SoFi.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State announces return of Blue-White Game

The annual Blue-White Game was temporarily paused due to the pandemic but it’s slated to return next year, according to The Scranton Times-Tribune. No. 7 Penn State is coming off a 23-20 loss at No. 2 Iowa. The Nittany Lions are on a bye this week and will look to get back in the winning column when they host Illinois in Week 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball reportedly set to take on SEC program in preseason scrimmage

The Ohio State basketball team will be coming to a court, television, and streaming device near you sooner than you think. That means there are typically some so-called “secret scrimmages” that take place among the Division I teams. Gone are the days of the exhibition games between college programs and teams like Athletes in Action. You have to play against another college basketball team and they aren’t typically publicized.
OHIO STATE
Dayton Daily News

Dayton to hold ‘secret scrimmage’ on Oct. 23

Game against West Virginia will take place nine days before exhibition game. The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team will scrimmage West Virginia on Oct. 23 in Columbus, according to a source. The news was first reported Friday by Jeff Goodman, of Watch Stadium, who published a list of secret scrimmages...
DAYTON, OH
hailstate.com

Baseball Set to Host Alabama on Friday in Fall Scrimmage

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State Baseball program will host SEC foe Alabama in a fall scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 15 at Dudy Noble Field. First pitch between the two teams is slated for 5 p.m. on Friday in Starkville. The scrimmage is open to the public with gates set to open at 4 p.m. on Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Scarlet Nation

Blue-White Game Observations

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina took a big step toward opening its basketball season and the Hubert Davis era Friday night with its annual “Late Night” event capped off by a Blue-White game.The Tar He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kentuckytoday.com

Samuell Williamson: Faster pace will greet fans at Red-White scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's basketball team will stage a preview of its 2021-22 edition at 1 p.m. Saturday in the KFC Yum! Center, where Cardinals fans will get a look at seven newcomers for the first time. It would have been eight had not freshman Mike James gone down for the season on Oct. 6 with a torn Achilles tendon.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy