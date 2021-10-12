Blue And White Scrimmage Set For Oct. 21

The Drake University men's basketball team is set to host a Blue and White scrimmage, in front of fans, at the Knapp Center on Thursday Oct. 21 with a 6 p.m. start time. The event will allow the Bulldogs to show their skills in tune up ahead of the 2021-22 season and is free to the public. The doors will open 5 p.m. and the scrimmage will begin an hour later at 6 p.m.. Parking will be available in the Tennis Center and Fine Arts lots.