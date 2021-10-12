CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Water Area Cross Country Round-Up

By Calli Newberry
Cover picture for the articleMarysville Invitational (Thursday, Oct. 7) The Marysville cross country teams took home a pair of victories on their own course Thursday afternoon. On the girl’s side, Vikings were led by the dynamic senior duo, Reese Powers and Hannah Fisher, who finished first and second in 19:53.48 and 20:18.29, respectively. Marysville won the meet with 56 points, Croswell-Lexington finished second with 66, and North Branch took third with 77.

