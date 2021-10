2019 White Platinum Lincoln Navigator Reserve

The refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator was revealed back in August, coming in the heels of the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade, its chief rival. But now, another new luxurious full-size SUV has been unveiled, and it’s the 2022 Lexus LX 600, a long-awaited redo of a relatively ancient model. Much like how the Lincoln Navigator is derived from the Ford F-150, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 also shares a platform and powertrain with the recently-revealed 2022 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Land Cruiser, too.

