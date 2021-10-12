Elizabethton City Council to vote on important advancements on Thursday

An on-premises beer permit request and approval for construction to begin on Hampton Watershed Trails will be considered by the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday. The Friends of the Bonnie Kate have applied for an on-premise beer permit for the theater in downtown Elizabethton since the theatre doesn’t qualify under the city’s current beer ordinance. Currently, events held at the theater are covered under a special event beer permit granted by the beverage board or under a current on-premise beer permit holder.