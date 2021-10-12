CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Adding This Ingredient Can Make Bad Beer More Tolerable

By Erica Andrews
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so many varieties of beer to choose from at the store, it can be challenging to know which one you should snag off the shelves. There's dark lager, pale ale, porter, stout, and now we even have sour beers to choose from. With so many new options coming out — what seems like every day — the chances also become much higher that we will inevitably choose one that we don't enjoy sipping on. Whether your beverage tastes bitter or just has a funky aftertaste that doesn't pair well with your burger or pizza, we have multiple solutions that will help take your beer from terrible to tolerable.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Soft Drinks#Orange Bitters#Soda#Aromatic Bitters#Food Drink#Beverages#Spoon University#Deadspin#The Bitter Truth#Chilled Magazine#Grapefruit
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Shake Shack & Milk Bar Are Giving Away a Year of Free Food

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are joining forces. The popular cake creator and burger purveyor are rolling out new dessert offerings and celebrating the release with a major giveaway. Milk Bar and Shake Shack are giving away a year of freebies from both places for one lucky winner. The giveaway...
RESTAURANTS
purewow.com

7 Things That Might Happen If You Stop Drinking Coffee

According to a 2020 report by the National Coffee Association (a real thing, we checked), 62 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, with the average American consuming three or more cups a day. For many of us, coffee has become such an important part of our lives and so ingrained in our culture (“But first, coffee!”), that it’s hard to imagine a day without it. Still, you might want to reconsider how much bean juice (sorry, it’s true) you’re drinking once you read some of the potential benefits of giving up your beloved blonde roast, including decreased anxiety, weight loss and even a happier bank account.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Reddi-Wip's New Swiss Miss Collab Will Have You Dreaming Of Winter

Your cozy, fireside mug of hot cocoa is about to get even more chocolaty with the debut of a new collaboration between two iconic brands. The canned whipped cream giant, Reddi-wip, has teamed up with powdered hot cocoa specialist, Swiss Miss, for a one-of-a-kind whipped topping that combines the legendary products into a seriously delectable creamy treat, Best Products reports.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Twin Cities

This Minneapolis brewery's beer can is about more than a laugh

My husband recently came home with a four-pack of Modist Brewing's new Forbidden Islands New England IPA and she found herself mesmerized by the can's label. Fog rises from islands dotting a turquoise sea, as an orca jumps from the water. A backpacked adventurer takes in the scene from atop a ridge of — wait — are those land masses made of ... fried chicken?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Greatist

Make This Easy 3-Ingredient Ricotta Cheese in Just Over an Hour

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. If you thought you’d need hard-to-get ingredients, specialized equipment, or a basement cave to make cheese in your own home, think again. In fact, you likely have all the needed supplies for homemade cheese on hand right now. You could be enjoying your own batch of fresh, fluffy ricotta within the hour. Remember how you spent a week cultivating sourdough starter? Right.
FOOD & DRINKS
Storm Lake Times

Typical kitchen ingredients can make a great pie

This week we are sharing a recipe from a reader, Brent Borchardt, from Windsor Heights. Brent grew up in Fenton and remembers the Cullens and Wallers from the Algona newspaper when he grew up there in the 1970s and early 1980s. His late parents are Ervin and Lois Borchardt. Brent’s partner is Debra Mishak. Here’s Brent’s story. I was researching […]
FENTON, IA
Mashed

The Biggest Roast Mistake You're Making

What is Thanksgiving or Christmas without some kind of roast? Even if you're used to eating one type of roast on special occasions, there are many other meats worthy of roasting that you may not have tried. There's prime rib, shoulder or leg of lamb, and loin or shoulder of pork, just to name a few. What's so special about roasts, anyway? According to The Spruce Eats, when one roasts meat that a low temperature for longer, it results in incredibly "flavorful, juicy, and tender" meat and helps it cook more evenly.
FOOD & DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

5 Fun Beer Cocktails That Are Easy To Make

Whether you brew beer at home or simply love the taste, you haven’t realized its true potential until you’ve added it to a cocktail. Take your mixologist skills to new heights by crafting a few fun and easy beer cocktails. Who knew you could do so much with boozy brews?
DRINKS
Q97.9

Rate the Worst Tasting Beer at Bad Beer Bash in Auburn, Maine

Many of us love trying new beers but how do you distinguish what makes a good beer good and a bad beer... bad?. Well, I've learned that when you drink a beer it should not have an after taste and a good beer will either be sweet or bitter depending on what the drinker prefers. So I am assuming that if a beer is sour and leaves a linger on your tongue, it's bad.
AUBURN, ME
Mashed

Mashed

64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy