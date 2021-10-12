Adding This Ingredient Can Make Bad Beer More Tolerable

With so many varieties of beer to choose from at the store, it can be challenging to know which one you should snag off the shelves. There's dark lager, pale ale, porter, stout, and now we even have sour beers to choose from. With so many new options coming out — what seems like every day — the chances also become much higher that we will inevitably choose one that we don't enjoy sipping on. Whether your beverage tastes bitter or just has a funky aftertaste that doesn't pair well with your burger or pizza, we have multiple solutions that will help take your beer from terrible to tolerable.