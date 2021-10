VALPARAISO – Earlier in his coaching career, Mike Ramsey would’ve reacted differently to a one-sided loss. “My first couple years, I didn’t have my priorities straight and unfortunately, when coaches do that, it ends up being more about your ego and not about the girls you’re coaching,” the Michigan City coach said. “I read an interesting thing, studies that were done on what makes kids happy when they’re playing on teams. Maybe not surprisingly, winning is pretty far down the list and trophies was almost off the list. That’s a mistake I made starting out. What I’d say to myself was, if we win games, everybody will be happy, but that’s simply not true.”

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO