Outfielder Jorge Soler with Atlanta Braves out after testing positive for COVID-19

By Joyce Lupiani
CBS 46
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) — Outfielder Jorge Soler with the Atlanta Braves has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Major League Baseball. He will be replaced by outfielder Cristian Pache, who will remain on the roster until Soler is reinstated. The Braves are playing Game 4 of the National League Division Series...

www.cbs46.com

Jorge Soler
Cristian Pache
#Atlanta#Covid 19#The Atlanta Braves#Major League Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers
