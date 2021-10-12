CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown: Greene 'has got to do what he's coached to do' as a passer

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're invested in the fate of the quarterback position, this is a very curious time for what happens next for West Virginia. The one and only open of the week of the season is here, the Mountaineers have lost three straight games and head coach Neal Brown said "everything" is open to scrutiny and subject to change. That, of course, would include the identity of the starting quarterback and the status of the platoon moving forward.

