GoPro Appoints Board Member

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 7 days ago

GoPro Inc. announced that Shaz Kahng has joined GoPro’s Board of Directors. Kahng’s career includes holding several leadership roles at Nike, including global general manager of Nike Cycling and president and CEO at Lucy Activewear. “We are excited and fortunate to welcome Shaz Kahng to GoPro’s Board. Her entrepreneurial instincts...

