Riot disables League of Legends /all chat to cut down on toxicity
Riot is disabling the /all chat feature in League of Legends matchmade queues because players have complained about it being used for verbal abuse increasingly this year. "While /all chat can be the source of fun social interaction between teams, as well as some good-hearted banter, right now negative interactions outweigh the positives," League of Legends game director Andrei van Roon and lead gameplay producer Jeremy Lee said in a post explaining the change.www.gamesindustry.biz
