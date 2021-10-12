CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Riot disables League of Legends /all chat to cut down on toxicity

gamesindustry.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot is disabling the /all chat feature in League of Legends matchmade queues because players have complained about it being used for verbal abuse increasingly this year. "While /all chat can be the source of fun social interaction between teams, as well as some good-hearted banter, right now negative interactions outweigh the positives," League of Legends game director Andrei van Roon and lead gameplay producer Jeremy Lee said in a post explaining the change.

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Riot Games Promotes Naz Aletaha to Global Head of ‘League of Legends’ Esports

Riot Games has promoted Naz Aletaha, the company’s head of global esports partnerships and business development, to lead its League of Legends esports division. As the global head of League of Legends esports, Aletaha will oversee the 12 regional leagues and its international events, including the League of Legends World Championship, which began on Tuesday morning. “Naz’s impact at Riot Games has been impressive for a decade, with eight of those years driving the esports business development efforts as a member of our leadership team,” John Needham, Riot Games’ global head of esports, said in a statement. “Her tireless efforts, business acumen, and passion for our...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 11.20

Riot Games is taking a breather with this week’s League of Legends patch. After two big updates, which included a myriad of changes in the name of Worlds 2021, the devs are making just a handful of champion tweaks and adjustments to keep things “brewing smoothly” in Patch 11.20. A...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Udyr Rework Teased in Champion Roadmap

The League of Legends champion roadmap has teased some of the upcoming changes to Udyr in its most recent edition. Riot had previously let us know that Udyr would be receiving a VGU or visual gameplay update, but its release date has not yet been confirmed. A VGU is similar...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best mouse for League of Legends

A gaming mouse is a tool that shouldn’t be of any thought when climbing the ladder. It should be an extension of your hand, and how often should a player have to actively think about what their hand is doing while trying to destroy the nexus? The correct answer should be never. All actions in League of Legends should be second nature, much like using a mouse.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Lee
ComicBook

League of Legends Reveals Major Preseason 2022 Changes

League of Legends developer Riot Games has today given fans a first taste of some of the major changes that will be coming to the popular MOBA in the forthcoming Preseason 2022 phase, which will kick off in the coming months. For those unaware, Preseason is a period of time in which Riot implements a number of wide-ranging tweaks to League of Legends before fully implementing these changes in the following Season, which will start in 2022. This time around, the alterations that Riot is planning for League of Legends are lessened when compared to last year, but some massive overhauls are still inbound.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Your Shop returns to League of Legends

Your Shop is live in League of Legends once again. The unique promotion offers sales on six random champion skins based entirely on players’ champion pools. So if Riot’s skin sales haven’t been lining up with your champion preferences as of late, it might be time to pull the trigger on some long-coveted skins.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

League of Legends Dragonmancer Skins Release Date

League of Legends Dragonmancer skins have been freshly announced, and players are eager to figure out when they can get their hands on them. With Patch 11.20 only just hitting servers Wednesday, it's safe to assume these won't be available immediately. But when exactly is the release date?. The Dragonmancer...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

League of Legends’ next patch won’t let you chat with the enemy team

League of Legends is losing cross-team chat, at least temporarily. Riot is removing the popular all chat feature (also called /all chat) in League’s next patch in hopes of combatting toxicity, the developer announced on Tuesday. The feature will remain disabled for a few patches while Riot tests player responses to its removal.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxicity#Riot#Verbal Abuse
thegamerhq.com

League of Legends PC Game Download For Free

Riot Games presents League of Legends, a 3D online battle arena game for multi-players. The game features matches that last between 20 and 60 minutes. To win, the team works together. The players choose the characters with the most unique abilities. Ultimate abilities are stronger than regular abilities. The champproton’s complete set of abilities is called its kit. Each champproton can deal damage to their target unit with an auto (or basic attack). The speed at which champproton basic attack determines the rate they can do so. You can also download League Of Legends free of charge.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Riot Created An Interactive Event For Its League Of Legends Show

Step into the world of Piltover (more specifically the Undercity) in the upcoming League Of Legends Arcane experience that Riot has created to promote the show. If you’re a fan of League Of Legends, then by now you’re probably aware that Riot partnered up with Netflix to bring the world, and the story of the game to the TV screen.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
dexerto.com

Best League of Legends players to watch at Worlds 2021

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 Main Event is about to kick off. With the final 16 teams now chasing the Summoner’s Cup, we’ve highlighted the players that you need to keep an eye on as they will make and break their team’s campaigns. With Play-Ins now behind us, the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Unicorns of Love remove the entire League of Legends roster

Each L eague of Legends esports region has a team that excels but sometimes, local domination is not enough. This was the case with Unicorns of Love, who have been at the top of CIS for a long time now and pulled quite a few feats their immediate peers couldn't.
NFL
DBLTAP

Teemo to Receive Buff in League of Legends Patch 11.21

Teemo has had his fair share of minor tweaks this season, but the scout seems to finally be getting a major buff to his kit as League of Legends Season 11 winds down. Riot Phlox recently announced the full details of Teemo's upcoming buffs, along with a note that the changes "def feel good."
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

League of Legends patch 11.21 balance targets revealed

One of the League of Legends game designers called RiotPhlox has revealed the balance targets for the upcoming patch 10.21. Miss Fortune has become one of, if not the strongest AD carry at the moment, both in Solo Queue and in professional League of Legends. She has been the most picked champion in the ongoing League of Legends World Championship. She has a very strong lane presence as well as incredible teamfight potential thanks to her ultimate ability - Bullet Time.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This League Of Legends Change Could Be A Breath Of Fresh Air

Many online games are unfortunately full of toxicity, and "League of Legends" is no exception. While the game got serious about toxic players earlier this year by rolling out harsher punishments for players who AFK, grief, or just intentionally lose the game, the changes weren't quite enough to clear the air. Now, "League of Legends" is looking to go the extra step by completely disabling /all chat, a feature where players can talk to the enemy team.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy