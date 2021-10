The National League Division Series turns back to Southern California tonight. With the Dodgers and Giants tied up at 1 game apiece, the 2 NL West teams will play Game 3 and 4 in Chavez Ravine over the next couple of nights. The hope is that the series will not turn back to San Francisco and that Los Angeles walk away with a pair of wins in front of their home crowd.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO