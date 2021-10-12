CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allbirds Opens New Store In Oakbrook

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 7 days ago

Allbirds has opened a new retail store and community center in Oakbrook, IL. The location marks the brand’s second store in the Chicago area and 33rd globally, with locations across North America, Asia and Europe. The 2,892-square-foot space showcases the brands’ sustainable mindset, which has driven its development and use...

sgbonline.com

Himali Opens Store In Boulder

Himali, a Boulder-based start-up specializing in mountain apparel, has opened its first store on the Pearl Street Mall at 1418 Pearl St., according to Daily Camera. Himali was founded in 2014 by Dave Schaeffer and legendary 13-time Everest summiteer and IFMGA climbing guide, Tendi Sherpa. In February 2021, Ed Viesturs, the renowned mountaineer, joined the company as a partner, athlete and designer.
BOULDER, CO
thecounty.me

New store, Simply Lovely Gifts, opens under Mini Music Shop

HOULTON, Maine — The owners of the Mini Music Shop along Houlton’s Main Street are getting a significant expansion. Underneath the music store, a new shop is making its debut, featuring an assortment of goods such as Christmas decorations, barbecue grills, puzzles and horse supplies. The new store is being overseen by Holly McNally, but is part of the upstairs store run by Cheryl Lovely, and is named after her — Simply Lovely Gifts.
HOULTON, ME
sgbonline.com

Gordmans, Peebles, Goody’s, And Palais Royal Store Banners For Sale

Hilco Streambank is soliciting offers for the retail store banners, private label brands and associated domain names used by Gordmans, Peebles, Goody’s, and Palais Royal department stores. The brands were acquired over a 90-year period and owned by Stage Stores until 2020, at which point Stage Stores sold them to Bealls, Inc. as part of a bankruptcy sale.
RETAIL
YourErie

New clothing store on West 26th Street celebrates grand opening

A new clothing store called Aquillbella Boutique celebrates its grand opening at West 26th Street. Five years ago, the owner began her business by selling leggings out of her home. Now the owner has more items to sell. Jennifer Aquillano said that to keep safe she did not have any customers enter her home due […]
ECONOMY
WWD

No. 21 Opens Store in Wuhan

Click here to read the full article. No. 21 at K11: No. 21 continues its expansion in the Far East. The fashion brand designed by Alessandro Dell’Acqua is the latest addition to the shopping scene in Wuhan, the first city in the world to have experienced a lockdown due to the pandemic but which, over a year later, is in commercial bloom.More from WWDNo.21 Resort 2022For Fall 2021 Self Love, Body Positivity Define SensualityEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] In particular, No. 21 has opened a store at the K11 Art Mall, in the city’s Qiaokou district. Developed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Sacramento

Trader Joe’s New Rocklin Store Set To Open Next Friday

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Trader Joe’s newest location is set to open in a week. The new 10,200 square-foot store will be located along Rocklin Commons Drive, just off of Interstate 80, in Rocklin. It will be the first new Trader Joe’s store to open in the Sacramento metro area in over 10 years, the company says. Like all Trader Joe’s locations, colorful artwork inspired by local landmarks will adorn the store. Works representing Rocklin Station, Sierra College, Quarry Park and other areas will be featured. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 8 a.m.
ROCKLIN, CA
suncommunitynews.com

Local mom opens new store at Champlain Centre

PLATTSBURGH | Peace by Piece, a new store in Champlain Centre had its grand opening on Oct. 15. The new store is located by Old Navy, on the Kohl’s end of the mall. Peace by Piece offers trendy women's clothing sizes small to 5X and accessories. The store features products from women-owned businesses and locally crafted items.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
Daily Local News

Grocery chain Aldi opens new store in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN — Grocery chain Aldi has opened a new store in Conshohocken — bringing it one step closer to becoming the third largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. Construction on the new store, at 104 Alan Wood Drive began this summer. A grand opening...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WWD

Brioni Opens New Store on Rodeo Drive

Click here to read the full article. Brioni has relocated its Beverly Hills store to 447 North Rodeo Drive. The Italian men’s wear house’s new L.A. home is richly decorated with a green marble facade and handwoven tapestries warming up the interior, courtesy of renowned Genoese manufacturer MITA. The space is decorated with vintage furniture from the 1950s and ’60s by Carlo Scarpa and Achille Castiglione.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection The boutique stocks creative director Norbert Stumpfl’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear collections. With the feeling of an intimate VIP lounge, the setting is also conducive to appointments with a Brioni master tailor for bespoke services. To celebrate its new digs, Brioni has launched a limited-edition capsule collection exclusive to the boutique, featuring a micro-square and paisley combination print on a tailored jacket, two shirt styles, pajamas, pocket squares and scarves. The collection retails from $180 to $2975.
ECONOMY
Long Island Business News

Aldi to open store in Shirley

Aldi will open a new store in Shirley next week. The grocery chain’s newest Long Island location is in the Floyd Harbor Retail Center at 855 Montauk Highway. The new Shirley store will be Aldi’s ninth supermarket on Long Island. Aldi’s other Long Island locations are in Valley Stream, Riverhead, Patchogue, Selden, Lindenhurst, Lake Grove, North Babylon and Bay Shore.
SHIRLEY, NY
Benzinga

Ross Stores Reveals Recent Opening Of 28 New Stores

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) announced the recent opening of 18 Ross Dress for Less and 10 dd's DISCOUNTS stores across 15 different states in September and October. With the latest move, the company has achieved its target for FY21 of 65 new stores. In addition to openings in California,...
RETAIL
Ocala Gazette

Publix opens new store in Pearl Britain Plaza

Publix Super Markets opened a new store at the Pearl Britain Plaza in Ocala on Oct. 7. The 48,387 square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We are very excited for the opening of...
OCALA, FL
hypebeast.com

Tower London Opens the Doors of Its Brand New Camden Store

At the end of September, Tower London launched its fifth store located in the quirky yet vibrant London borough of Camden. The born-and-bred London-based retailer has played a big part in the city’s footwear scene since its inception in 1980, driven by founder Harry Demopoulos. Over the years, Tower London stores have become intrinsic to the little alleyways in London’s favorite shopping districts, and now its store in Camden marks the largest in the compendium. Focusing on the community that surrounds the store, the company directors Gerry and Yiannis Demopoulos say, “[The new store] is the ideal place to experience the next level of growth with our customers and the local community.”
RETAIL
WFMJ.com

Crowd lines up as new department store opens at Eastwood Mall

A crowd of people lined up at the entrance of the Eastwood Mall's newest department store as Boscov's kicked off a three-day-long grand opening celebration on Thursday. Now through Saturday, Boscov's is offering sale specials, entertainment, prizes, fireworks, free gifts, and more. Thursday is Charity Day, inviting shoppers to shop...
RETAIL
Timberjay Newspapers

Retail reset: New stores opening, old stores closing

ELY – New stores are opening and current stores are relocating as this community experiences a retail business reset that hasn’t been seen in a long time. With exploding material costs and labor shortages, delays seem to be the new normal as communities look to return to some kind of stability. Nonetheless, the retail climate in Ely is improving.
ELY, MN
villages-news.com

Earth Fare announces opening date for new store in Lady Lake

Organic and natural grocery chain Earth Fare has announced an opening date for its new store in Lady Lake. Earth Fare will be opening its doors on Nov. 3 at its long-awaited location at Lady Lake Commons. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 7:45 a.m. with doors opening to...
LADY LAKE, FL

