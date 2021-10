The problem with flashlights is that you don’t always know when you’re going to need one. Instead of carrying around a full-size flashlight or handheld work spotlight, a pocket flashlight would be a much more practical choice. The compact size of these handy little tools make them comfortable to carry in your pocket all day, and be readily available for when you lose your phone between car seats, need to search for a dropped screw underneath a work table, or have to inspect for insect or water damage. Most also use a pocket clip that can be used to attach the light to the brim of a hat, leaving both hands free to work.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO