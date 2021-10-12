Social Media Rallies to Save Local Family-Owned Colorado Restaurant
The restaurant business is traditionally very cut-throat, especially in areas where food is so prevalent and important to the community. Denver alone has over 11,000 eating and drinking spots in the city, and Colorado is known for its appreciation of food and beer. So, when a Vietnamese restaurant in Lakewood was quite literally at the door of shutting down, social media showed its power once again.espnwesterncolorado.com
