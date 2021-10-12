CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Flathead Writing Conference Celebrates 30 Years

By Editor
montanaseniornews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you always dreamed about writing the Great American Novel or penning your memoir? During the 2020-21 lockdown, you finally put the stories on paper. Congratulations!. Find answers at the Flathead River Writers Conference, October 15-17, 2021. The popular event features bestselling authors, publishing professionals, and experts in the craft of writing.

www.montanaseniornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Awesome! Twelve-Year-Old Montana Girl Writes Best-Selling Book

There must be something in the water. How else can we explain these stories of talented writers that have been coming out of Montana recently? We've been following along with the success of Stephanie Land over the last few months and have shared details as her memoir was being turned into a Netflix miniseries. The show is out now and it's a hit with a few people in our building. And if you're a fan, you can even get an autographed copy of the memoir from a bookstore here in Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
valleyjournal.net

Flathead River Rodeo named INFR 2021 Tour Rodeo of the Year

Congratulations to the fantastic and hard-working team that has once again blessed the Flathead Reservation and Polson, Montana with another “INFR Tour Rodeo of the Year.” This is a great accomplishment, as they are competing with 16 other Indian National Finals RodeoTour Rodeos held throughout the US and Canada. A big thank you to these folks for their months of hard work organizing and producing this event: Sheila Matt, Pete White, Elmo McDonald, Bryon Miller, S&K Gaming, The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes & Council, the KwaTaqNuk Resort, Polson Fairgrounds Inc., plus generous support from local sponsors and volunteers, who donate money and time to make this event happen. After a 3-year hiatus, this rodeo came back with a bang, once again proving that the contestants love coming here to compete and enjoy what the Flathead Reservation and the Mission Valley has to offer.
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
AccuWeather

Beast of a bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast

A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous and damaging impacts up and down the West Coast, but the precipitation it will deliver to parts of California, Oregon and Washington is greatly needed.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Science Fiction#Flathead#Zoom#Story Engineering#Handspun Literary Agency#Bhc Press
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
uwosh.edu

Celebrating 100 years of Homecoming

One hundred years ago, on an October weekend in 1921, the Oshkosh Normal School celebrated its 50-year anniversary with its first ever Homecoming. So successful was the celebration, that homecoming became an annual event starting the next year. While UW Oshkosh homecoming traditions have changed over the years, the heart...
OSHKOSH, WI
huntingdondailynews.com

Chatter Box celebrates 13 years

Do you remember what you were doing 13 years ago this week? I do!. I was writing the first Chatter Box column! The column was crafted from a similar one in The Corry Journal in Erie County and the idea was to provide a weekly column filled with positive news that might not have a home anywhere else on our pages. At the time, our hope was that folks would share that news with the Chatter Box.
HUNTINGDON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
southalabama.edu

Celebrating 50 Years of Archaeology at South

The new exhibit celebrating 50 years of archeology at South will be on display at the USA Archeology Museum until spring 2022. The museum showcases a variety of artifacts year round from the Gulf Coast that covers more than 12,000 years of prehistory and history. Between 1970 and 2021, University...
MOBILE, AL
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Musician Lands Slot on ‘The Voice’

Until recently, Bigfork musician Tommy Edwards played locally at breweries, wineries and venues across the Flathead Valley with his bands, Comatose Posse and Man & The Box, along with solo shows for the past decade. But after Edwards landed the final spot on The Voice, which aired on NBC on...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanaseniornews.com

We Won 2021 NAMPA Best in Show, Second Year in a Row

“Montana Senior News is a sturdy, consistent publication with a range of information about finances, fitness, health, gardening and other hobbies, travel and more. The publication is well-organized and well-written, with clean design and enhanced type that make it easy to read. Of special note is the attention paid to the history, value and benefits of Montana, sharing pride of place and gratitude for the state’s assets with readers.” — Judges from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
JOURNALISM
East Oregonian

Herald Reid celebrates 100 years

MILTON-FREEWATER — In the 1940s, Milton-Freewater resident Herald Reid set out to be a teacher — instead he decided to go to work for the government but ended up being a tail gunner on a B-17. Born Sept. 29, 1921, in Emmett, Idaho, Reid recently turned 100 years old. The Milton-Freewater man joined the ranks as a centenarian with the help of several members of the McLoughlin High School class of 1964. Andy Millar, Sherry Mawhin Sallee and Carolyn Widner Banek stopped by with a birthday cake. In addition, several other former students sent cards.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Durango Herald

Durango woman celebrates 105 years

What’s the key to longevity? Durango resident Mitylene Shultz isn’t sure, but she says it may have something to do with the fact that she never bothered with smoking cigarettes. Shultz celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday. She was born in 1916, and up until about 10 months ago, she was...
DURANGO, CO
The Press

Soroptimists celebrate 100-year anniversary

Soroptimist, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to education and training to achieve economic empowerment, recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary. Members of the Soroptimist International of the Delta, a local branch of the organization, recently celebrated the occasion in front of Brentwood’s big red chair.
BRENTWOOD, CA
montanaseniornews.com

City of Rocks: Idaho’s Silent City

Showcasing some of the oldest exposed rocks west of the Mississippi River, Idaho’s City of Rocks National Reserve and neighboring Castle Rocks State Park boast over a thousand climbing routes, attracting 60,000 sport rock climbers a year from all over the nation. But rock climbing is only one activity visitors can try here.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Newsmakers

DR. LUCY LEDYARD has joined Highline Dermatology & Skin Cancer and currently sees patients in Kalispell and Whitefish. Ledyard finished her post-graduate dermatology residency program at the University of Vermont, and is a board-certified physician dermatologist, certified by the American Board of Dermatology. She graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, High Honors distinction. She then enrolled at the University of North Dakota for her medical doctorate, and during that time was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society.
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy