Flathead Writing Conference Celebrates 30 Years

Congratulations to the fantastic and hard-working team that has once again blessed the Flathead Reservation and Polson, Montana with another “INFR Tour Rodeo of the Year.” This is a great accomplishment, as they are competing with 16 other Indian National Finals RodeoTour Rodeos held throughout the US and Canada. A big thank you to these folks for their months of hard work organizing and producing this event: Sheila Matt, Pete White, Elmo McDonald, Bryon Miller, S&K Gaming, The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes & Council, the KwaTaqNuk Resort, Polson Fairgrounds Inc., plus generous support from local sponsors and volunteers, who donate money and time to make this event happen. After a 3-year hiatus, this rodeo came back with a bang, once again proving that the contestants love coming here to compete and enjoy what the Flathead Reservation and the Mission Valley has to offer.

POLSON, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO