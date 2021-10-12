Commissioners Authorize ARP Funding for New County Health Dept. Renovations
The Morgan County Commissioners have authorized the first portion of their American Rescue Plan funding for a special project. Renovation of the former Putnam Center at the former MacMurray College Campus has been under way for the last few weeks. Belwether of Bloomington has been contracted to do the work for the county. The building is being renovated to become the future home of the Morgan County Health Department.wlds.com
