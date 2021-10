Eagle — Produce industry veteran Jamey Higham will become the next president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, effective in early 2022. Born and raised in Idaho potato country, Higham says he is looking forward to building on the spud’s strong global reputation for high quality. “IPC has done a tremendous job of stewarding the brand, and I’m very humbled and excited for this opportunity,” says Higham, whose high school in Shelley, Idaho, was represented by a russet potato mascot. “I started in the potato industry in 1991, and it’s in my blood.”

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO