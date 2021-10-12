Braves remove Jorge Soler from NLDS roster after testing positive for COVID
Leading up to their Game 4 tilt with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves have removed Jorge Soler from the NLDS roster after he tested positive for COVID. Just hours before the Atlanta Braves try and put the finishing touches on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, some concerning news has come in on outfielder Jorge Soler. On Tuesday, the team announced Soler has tested positive for COVID-19.fansided.com
