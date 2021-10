ARLINGTON , Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Sunday night, the Arlington Police Department partnered with the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington to host a panel on gun violence. Police say the event had already been planned weeks ago, but that the timing couldn’t be better in the wake of last week’s school shooting at Timberview High School. Credit: CBSDFW Arlington’s Police Chief Al Jones was joined by parents and students to discuss how to keep kids safe, the events of last week’s shooting, and how to move forward. “We need to actually work together. This shouldn’t be a police issue. It’s a society issue and...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO