Chubbies Revenue Detailed by New Owner

By Tiffany Montgomery
shop-eat-surf.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails about how much revenue the popular volley swim brand generated in 2020, plus how much...

shop-eat-surf.com

whtc.com

Holiday Inn owner IHG room revenue bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels

(Reuters) – Holiday Inn owner IHG reported a sharp jump in third-quarter room revenue on Friday after a busy summer, with the company recovering closer to pre-pandemic levels on easing travel restrictions. The company said hotel room revenue (RevPAR), a key performance indicator, rose 66% for the July-September period, compared...
ECONOMY
shop-eat-surf.com

The Incredible Strength of Core Retail in 2021

Sales at stores on the ActionWatch Retail Panel continue to surge over 2019 levels. Details about what categories are on fire and the amazing year-to-date growth in the channel as many brands join the retail party, including Boardriders brands. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here...
RETAIL
hotelbusiness.com

Facing reality: The new-world revenue manager

The leisure and hospitality industry has lost 3.1 million jobs during the pandemic that have yet to return, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As these severe cuts have taken place, one of the most impacted roles has been the traditional revenue manager. After all, why have a revenue manager when there are no revenues to manage? Now that demand is returning, an important decision for owners and management companies has emerged: When should the traditional role of a revenue manager return?
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

eRESI Mortgage reveals new majority owner

Mortgage funding platform eRESI Mortgage has revealed that The Global Atlantic Financial Group, a life and annuity insurance company, will become its majority owner. In a statement, eRESI said that subsidiaries of Global Atlantic have acquired a majority stake in the company. Founded in 2019, eRESI provides a wide range of non-agency residential whole loan products to its network of mortgage banking partners. The transaction will allow eRESI to expand its capabilities and scale its non-QM products.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ladbrokes owner posts higher revenues amid takeover approach

Ladbrokes’ parent company Entain has said revenues for the past three months have been buoyed by continued online growth and improvement in its UK betting shops, in an update weeks after a takeover approach.Last month, the company, which also owns betting brand Coral, was the subject of a roughly £16 billion approach from US rival DraftKings.Draftkings has until 5pm on Tuesday October 19 to formally submit its offer.Entain did not reference the takeover interest as it highlighted to investors that its performance has been business as usual.The betting giant hailed a “strong” performance in its third quarter to September 30,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Beverage Maker Vita Coco Goes Public on Nasdaq

Coconut water company Vita Coco officially made its debut on Nasdaq as a publicly-traded company on Thursday. Mike Kirban, co-CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar to discuss the IPO and how he got the business off the ground, eventually turning it into the nation's leading coconut water brand. "Vita Coco itself is one of the fastest-growing beverages in the beverage aisle today, and it's becoming a household staple across the U.S., Europe, and even China," he said.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Ticket Marketplace Vivid Seats Goes Public Via SPAC Deal With Horizon Acquisition Corp.

Online tickets marketplace Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia joined Cheddar’s "Opening Bell" to discuss the decision behind launching an IPO via a SPAC merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation. According to Chia, it was the best route for the company as it looked to partner with a proven track record to strategize for the future. He also noted that pent-up demand for live events is as high as it's been in five years due to the pandemic. Shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol SEAT.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4

Expects organic sequential quarterly growth of over 25% for Q3 and Q4. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ('Recruiter.com'), a recruiting solutions platform, highlighted today the company's growth strategy and issued a revenue forecast through Q4 of 2021. '2021 has been an...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
Sourcing Journal

What Digital Disruptors Can Teach Legacy Brands About D2C

Considering how ubiquitous Amazon has become to online shopping, it’s rather refreshing when a brand comes along that isn’t affiliated with the mega marketplace. Or any other marketplace or retail middleman, for that matter. Direct to consumer (D2C) brands have been experiencing strong growth, especially during a period of extraordinary retail challenges. The path taken by successful digital disruptors can provide a roadmap for legacy brands looking to increase their ecommerce game. In the U.S., D2C ecommerce sales are expected to increase 128 percent from $76.6 billion in 2019 to $175 billion by 2023, according to eMarketer. During the same period,...
RETAIL

