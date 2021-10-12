Topsail teacher, volleyball coach back in classroom after suspension, petition of support

A suspended Pender County teacher was back in his classroom Tuesday after a petition urged a reversal of the decision. William "Hill" Pearsall, a social studies teacher at Topsail High School, was suspended after he gave students in an American History class an optional assignment to take a political ideology survey. The survey was graded based on completion, and those who chose not to take it would not face any punishment through a grade or otherwise, according to a petition published in support of Pearsall.