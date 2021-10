We've all been there: You're looking for something to watch on television but then you remember that means going through each of your streaming apps individually, not being able to tell what's actually good or not, hunting for the right genre that you're in the mood for, and then getting so frustrated that you jump out your window, run as far away as you can from your television, start a new identity in the next county over, and begin living out of a van.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO